Exciting Return of 'Crazy Rich Asians' Stars for New Series

A long-awaited continuation of the groundbreaking film Crazy Rich Asians has been announced, with HBO greenlighting a new series that will feature the original cast. Set to begin production in 2027, the series promises to further explore the lavish lives of its characters and delve deeper into the world created by author Kevin Kwan.

Original Cast Members Hail the Return

Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Ronny Chieng, and Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh are set to reprise their beloved roles as regulars in this new one-hour original series. The announcement was made on social media, with the platform teasing fans by proclaiming, “Not just rich — crazy rich.”

A Reunion and An Expanded Narrative

Showrunner and executive producer Adele Lim expressed her excitement about the project, stating, “It’s a ‘Crazy Rich’ family reunion! This series is the sequel we’ve been waiting for, but instead of just one movie, we get eight episodes to delve into the characters and worlds of Kevin Kwan’s brilliant books.” Lim, who co-wrote the screenplay for the 2018 film, emphasized the collaborative efforts of the original creative team alongside HBO and Warner Bros. Television, noting, “Our writers room is humming and we can’t wait to share what we’ve come up with.”

Significance in Asian Representation

The original film not only became a box office success but also marked a pivotal moment for Asian representation in Hollywood, challenging the industry’s tendency toward one-dimensional stereotypes. Wu, who portrayed Rachel Chu, previously discussed the need for more diverse stories when she noted, “We’ve stopped asking if Hollywood is ready… Generation Z, they’re not asking for permission — they’re creating their own kind of Hollywood.”

Looking Ahead