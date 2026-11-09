Exciting News: ‘Spy x Family’ Season 4 and 2027 Film!

Exciting news for fans of “Spy x Family”: the beloved anime series is set to return for its fourth season in 2027. To coincide with the announcement, Toho Co., Ltd., the Japanese studio and exhibitor behind the franchise, is also preparing a new feature film to premiere in Japan during the same year.

Teaser Visual Unveiled

Toho has released a teaser visual for Season 4, which marks the first glimpse of the Forger family reuniting. The image showcases Loid, Yor, Anya, and Bond as they meander through a charming European-style street, with scattered newspaper pages fluttering around them. This forthcoming season continues to adapt the popular manga by Endo Tatsuya.

Overview of the Series

Debuting in 2022, “Spy x Family” has garnered a massive global following, thanks to its unique blend of action and comedy. The narrative centers around the Forger family, who maintain the façade of an ordinary household while concealing their true identities.

The Forgers’ Intriguing Secrets

The central figure is Loid Forger, a skilled spy tasked with a high-stakes, classified mission. Under the alias “Twilight,” he fabricates a family to infiltrate an elite school and gain proximity to a significant political figure, with the stakes of world peace resting on his success. However, Loid’s cover story has its unintended gaps: his wife, Yor, is a trained assassin, and neither is aware of the other’s secret life. Adding to the intrigue, their adopted daughter, Anya, possesses the ability to read minds, understanding her parents’ identities, while their pet dog, Bond, has the power to see the future.

What’s Next for the Franchise

The new film is expected to further expand the “Spy x Family” universe. As of now, Toho has indicated that further details regarding the release dates, storyline, and production for both the series and the film will be unveiled in the future.

Toho’s Legacy

Founded in 1932, Toho has a rich history in film production, distribution, exhibition, live theater, and anime, alongside urban real estate development. The company’s anime division, operating under the Toho Animation banner, has been expanding internationally and is also home to renowned titles like “My Hero Academia” and “Jujutsu Kaisen.” Toho’s extensive film library includes legendary works such as the “Godzilla” franchise and Akira Kurosawa’s timeless classic, “Seven Samurai.”