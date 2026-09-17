Everly Tatum Urges Jenna Dewan to Compete on DWTS

In a heartfelt moment of familial pride, Jenna Dewan took to the ballroom stage with a personal mission: to impress her children, Everly, Callum, and Rhiannon, as well as her fiancé, Steve Kazee. Known for her impressive background as a professional dancer who has toured with icons like Ricky Martin and Justin Timberlake, the pressure was palpable for Dewan. She aimed not only to showcase her skills but also to create a memorable experience for her family.

Balancing Pressure with Performance

Reflecting on her experience, Dewan expressed the dual nature of the pressure she felt. “Of course, I feel some pressure for sure, and expectation to really bring it. But it’s also mostly my own,” she shared in an interview with E!. Her primary goal was to immerse herself in the moment, deliver her best performance, and savor every aspect of the experience. This internal drive largely defined her approach rather than external expectations.

Expectations on the Dance Floor

Her partner, Val, acknowledged the scrutiny that came with their performances. In their joint interview, he candidly stated, “I don’t want those sixes,” referencing their opening scores. He emphasized that while scores mattered, it was reasonable for judges to evaluate Dewan’s routines more rigorously due to her extensive dance background. This professional experience adds layers to her performances, leading to heightened expectations from both judges and viewers alike.