Embrace Taylor Swift’s Chic Wide-Leg Jeans Style Today

Welcome to The Blueprint, where we analyze the celebrity styles we crave and deconstruct them into achievable looks. In the spotlight this week is Taylor Swift, who recently showcased a stunning combination of wide-leg jeans and chic layers, serving as a perfect inspiration for fall fashion.

While one might envision a showgirl’s wardrobe filled with feathers and sequins, Taylor Swift presents a more practical and relatable fashion aesthetic. On September 29, as she embarked on the promotional journey for her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, she donned an effortlessly stylish outfit that can be easily replicated. In a captivating Instagram video, Swift embodied her Showgirl persona while wearing an oversized blazer, a sleek black tank top, and crossover waist wide-leg jeans—three versatile staples that are ideal for the season.

Taylor Swift’s Outfit Blueprint

As a devoted member of the PEOPLE shopping team, I dove right into sourcing pieces inspired by Taylor Swift’s laid-back look. My findings reveal an array of sophisticated blazers suitable for everything from office days to dinners with friends, basic tank tops that will surely become wardrobe essentials, and, notably, Swift’s exact Agolde jeans (yes, you read that correctly).

Continue reading to discover the Swift-inspired items I’m currently eyeing from retailers like Amazon, Old Navy, and Nordstrom, starting at just $7.

Agolde Vana Fold Jean

It’s not often that you can snag one of Taylor Swift’s wardrobe staples, but her exact Agolde jeans are surprisingly still available. These wide-leg jeans feature a relaxed fit that echoes styles made popular by celebrities like Joanna Gaines and Mariska Hargitay. The added criss-cross waistband offers a fresh twist on traditional denim. I’m planning to get them in the singer’s lightwash color, but shoppers can also choose from nine additional colors and styles, including classic white, black, and khaki options.

Old Navy First-Layer Scoop-Neck Tank Top

As fall arrives, lightweight jackets and sweaters become my go-to staples, which is why I’m eager to buy this basic black tank top while it’s on sale. Not only does it mirror Swift’s effortless outfit starter with its scoop neckline and sleek fit, but it also boasts over 2,800 five-star ratings for being “soft and stretchy.” “Perfect under a sweater or jacket,” one user praises, noting that it even “hides the bra straps too!”

KBB by Kahlana ‘The Shirt Blazer’

A quality blazer can elevate any outfit, which is why I’m adding this Swift-inspired piece to my shopping cart this season. I appreciate its oversized fit that exudes polished elegance without looking sloppy, and its built-in shirt details make it perfect for a layered, office-approved appearance. I can already envision styling it with classic blue jeans—just like Taylor—or even pairing it with dresses and jumpsuits for more formal events.

You certainly don’t have to be a showgirl to incorporate these wardrobe staples into your fall lineup. Keep scrolling to explore more cross-waist jeans, black tank tops, and blazers inspired by Taylor Swift’s outfit blueprint below.

Shop More Taylor-Inspired Pieces

Abercrombie & Fitch High-Rise ’90s Relaxed Jean

Hdlte Wide-Leg Jeans

Evaless Overlap Waist Jeans

Artfish Tank Top

Kenneth Cole Pinstripe Open Front Jacket

Prettygarden Oversized Blazer