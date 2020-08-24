Ellen DeGeneres’ Talk Show ‘Scrapped’ in Australia after ‘Toxic’ Office Allegations

The Ellen DeGeneres Show has been pulled from the schedule on Australia’s Channel 9 as allegations a few ‘toxic’ office claims.

Daily repeats of the chat present have been scrapped in Aus in favor or Desperate Housewives reruns. In contrast, discussions in regards to the broadcasting of recent episodes are stated to be ‘nonetheless ongoing’.

“We are resting Ellen repeats on Nine and have replaced with ‘Desperate Housewives’,” a spokesperson confirmed to information.com.au.

Denying they’ve particularly ‘axed’ the present, the source added that “Discussions are ongoing regarding the new series.”

The information comes after it was revealed Warner Media is investigating the show.

Current and former staff of the celeb-loved chat present have made accusations of a ‘toxic work environment’ and alleged there an hint of racism concern. Intimidation exists behind the shiny ‘Be Kind’ mantra that Ellen is understood to advertise.

Last week, host Ellen supplied proof of how she plans to deal with the ‘toxic’ accusations, which were leveled at her long-running show.

Spotted leaving lunch with a good friend in Santa Barbara, Ellen was requested how she intends to maneuver ahead following the sacking of three of her producers.

The 62-year previous replied: “I will be talking to my fans.”

It comes after three of the senior producers of the show, Ed Glavin, Jonathan Norman, Kevin, and Leman, had been fired.

While different employees members have been reportedly supplied further paid vacation and numerous various new perks after being informed, “don’t be afraid” forward of their return to work.

Ellen is alleged to have informed over 200 staff in a convention that her introverted nature is the rationale she comes throughout as imply – however, insisted she is not.

The comic was reported to have denied rumors that she had banned these on set from making eye contact together with her as she apologized for offending anybody and for the damaging consideration her show has been getting.

In a press release to staff, she apologized and stated that she takes “full responsibility” for what occurred on the show.

She has claimed that because the show turned extra widespread and grown in stature, she had “not been able to stay on top of everything” and as an alternative “relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done.”

She admitted: “Clearly some didn’t. That will now change, and I’m committed to ensuring that doesn’t happen again…”