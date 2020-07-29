Ellen DeGeneres Show Under Investigation

It looks like an interior examination is lastly being performed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, complying with numerous accusations of the workplace being entirely toxic. Variety reports that WarnerMedia is exploring the program. Recently execs from Telepictures and Warner Bros. Television sent out a memorandum to the team claiming a 3rd party company would certainly “interview current and former staffers about their experiences on set.”

This information follows ten previous staff members, and one present staff member talked anonymously to BuzzFeed News, claiming they have encountered microaggressions and racism on a program that has lots of preference from exec manufacturers. (Read much more regarding the accusations below—the collection appears toxic to claim the least.)

“People focus on rumors about how Ellen is mean and everything like that, but that’s not the problem,” one staff member stated. “The issue is these three exec. producers running the program that supervises all these individuals [and] that make the society and are producing this sensation of intimidation and being mean. They feel that everyone that operates at The Ellen Show is fortunate to function there: ‘So if you have trouble, you ought to leave because we’ll work with another person because everyone wishes to function below.'”

Executive producers Ed Glavin, Mary Connelly, and Andy Lassner launched a declaration to E! News regarding the cases, taking obligation for the program and trying to range Ellen from the accusations:

“We are truly heartbroken and sorry to learn that even one person in our product family has had a negative experience. It’s not who we are and not who we strive to be, and not the mission Ellen has set for us. For the record, the day to day responsibility of the Ellen show is completely on us. We take all of this very seriously, and we realize, as many in the world are learning, that we need to do better, are committed to doing better, and we will do better.”

The team is more than happy that the problems on the series have ended up being much more commonly understood, with a source informing Us Weekly that “They’ve been calling and texting each other about the story. They’re loving that the truth—which has been an open secret for years in the industry—is finally receiving more interest.. .”