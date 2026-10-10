Ella Langley's Tulsa Concert Cancelled Over Major Security Concern

Ella Langley made the difficult decision to cancel her scheduled performance in Tulsa, Oklahoma, due to a “serious security threat” that could endanger fans, venue staff, and her team. The announcement came just hours before fans were to enter the BOK Center for the show.

Ella Langley Addresses Fans



Langley took to social media to share the news, stating, “Due to a serious security threat involving the safety of my fans, the venue staff, and my team, the incredibly difficult decision was made to cancel tonight’s show.” She emphasized that this choice was made following consultations with local authorities, her security team, and venue personnel.

“I know how much time, travel, money, and planning goes into coming to a show, and I can’t tell you how sorry I am,” Langley continued. “This is not a decision that was made lightly. I was so looking forward to spending tonight with you, but your safety will always mean more to me than anything else. I refuse to put anyone in harm’s way.”

Venue’s Response



The BOK Center also released a statement echoing Langley’s sentiments. They noted, “The safety and well-being of everyone involved is our absolute priority, and after careful consideration, we have determined that the show cannot proceed.” The venue assured attendees that further information regarding ticket refunds would be provided shortly.

Langley’s Dandelion Tour

