Kim Kardashian Surprises North West with Iconic Michael Jackson Jacket

As the daughter of two of the most recognizable figures in the entertainment industry, North West is carving her own path in the spotlight. The talented 13-year-old has recently dropped a music video for her single “Aishite,” marking her foray into the music world, but her fashion sense is also gaining attention.

A Fashion Statement with an Iconic Touch

In a revealing interview with Dazed Magazine, North shared some of her favorite style staples. Among her most prized possessions is a stunning jacket that once belonged to the King of Pop, Michael Jackson. “I have a Michael Jackson jacket,” she stated, proudly attributing the gift to her mom, Kim Kardashian.

Luxury Meets Personal Style

Further showcasing her unique fashion taste, North also highlighted a pair of coveted shoes as part of her ultimate outfit. She mentioned her Geobasket sneakers by renowned designer Rick Owens, noting that depending on the style, these luxurious sneakers can retail for as high as $8,000. Her choices reflect a blend of high fashion and personal significance.

Pop Culture Inspirations

North’s style influences stretch beyond traditional fashion icons. She identified another virtual persona, Hatsune Miku, as a major source of inspiration. “That’s just my twin for real,” she said, emphasizing Miku’s striking blue twin tails as a recurring theme in her fashion choices. “That’s always the inspo,” North added, showing her penchant for blending pop culture with her unique identity.