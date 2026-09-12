Drake Calls 'Fear of Missing Out' a Lengthy Short Film

Drake is set to unveil his enigmatic new project, titled “Fear of Missing Out,” on September 15. Building anticipation for this release, he has recently shared intriguing details about the project across his social media platforms.

Teasers and Speculations

The rapper initially began to tease fans in August, posting photos of his family alongside the caption “FOMO 2026.” This was soon followed by an image of a CD cover labeled “Fear of Missing Out,” which sparked widespread speculation among fans about whether it would be a new album, a tour, or perhaps a music video.

A Short Film Revealed

As it turns out, Drake’s recent hints were leading to the right conclusion. In a social media post on Saturday, he revealed that “FOMO” is actually “a not so short film directed and scored by the family.” This announcement piqued the interest of fans even further.

Accompanying the announcement was a captivating clip featuring Drake piloting a neon yellow speed boat, with a female voiceover delivering a thought-provoking message: “What if I told you there were two versions of your life. In one, you avoid risk and withhold love. You feel like you’ve gone missing from yourself. You look for something you can’t find. In the other version of your life… you find it.”

Mark Your Calendars

Drake has confirmed the release date for the film as September 15. Known for his unique and mysterious project reveals, he previously made headlines in April when he concealed the release date for his Iceman trilogy inside a massive block of ice placed in a downtown Toronto parking lot. Fans literally climbed on the icy structure with sledgehammers and even brought blowtorches in an effort to uncover the big reveal.