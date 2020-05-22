Drake asks forgiveness to Kylie Jenner for calling her his ‘side-piece’

Drake is asking forgiveness to Kylie Jenner after he described the celebrity as his “side-piece” in an unreleased track that was streamed for the world to listen to on Wednesday evening.

“A song that mark ran last night on night owl sound live set shouldn’t have been played,” the Canadian rap artist, 33, wrote on his Instagram Story on Thursday. “It’s a tune that leaked three years ago and got junked soon after.”

“He was simply going unfathomable in the drake/future brochure [sic]. The last thing I’d intend to do is wake up having any kind of buddies of mine feeling disrespected, so I simply needed to state that to begin the day.”

In the unreleased track, which includes fellow rap artist Future, the Degrassi alum mixed reports he built love with Jenner when he rapped, “Yeah, I’m a hater to society / Real s—, Kylie Jenner is a side-piece / Yeah, I got 20 motherf–king Kylies,” according to Page Six.

“Yeah, I got 20 d— Kendalls / Young slim baddies and they in vogue / Yeah, I got 20 f–kin’ Gigis.”

For the lousy move, Drake was criticized for playing the song by followers of Jenner, 22, which triggered him to issue his stroll back…

Though Drake affirms the track initially leaked three years back, experts communicated to the outlet in December that Drake and Jenner had been an item, albeit briefly – just to cancel their love after media speculation of their love proceeded to develop.