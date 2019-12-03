Do You Like to Eat but You’re Afraid of Getting Fat? This Is the Best Time to Eat Your Favorite Food and Not Get Fat

Eating the proper food is very important, but do you know that eating certain food at a certain time of the day helps you get all the health benefits from the food you are eating?
Because we want to teach you which is the best timing for eating, we have put together a list with some of the most common foods and the best and worst time of the day to eat them.
Dark chocolate
Best: breakfast
A few pieces of dark chocolate for breakfast provide your organism with antioxidants that are very good for your heart and against aging.
Worst: snack time
You should not eat more than 25 g of dark chocolate per day, because your body will turn the excess into fat deposits.
Meat
Best: lunchtime
Meat is a great source of iron, which provides life-giving oxygen to cells and organ systems.
Worst: dinnertime
It takes about 5 hours for your stomach to digest the meat. So it is not a good idea to eat meat before going to sleep, it will do harm to your digestive system.
Nuts
Best: lunchtime
30 g of nuts is just enough to fill your body’s need for Omega-3 fatty acids. Nuts are good for blood vessels and your lungs, and regulate circulation.
Worst: dinnertime
Nuts have a lot of fat and calories, if you eat them at the dinner you may gain some extra weight.
Oranges
Best: snack time
Oranges have many good effects on your body such as: improving the function of the digestive system and increasing the metabolism.
Worst: early breakfast
Eating oranges in the morning after you just woke up can cause allergic reactions and stomach irritation.
Pasta
Best: breakfast and lunchtime
Pasta has a great effect on cleansing the body and removing toxins from it, and also in reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes.
Worst: dinnertime
Because pasta has many calories, it is better not to be served at dinner.
Zucchini
Best: dinnertime
Zucchini contain a lot of fiber. It helps in cleansing the intestinal tract.
Worst: breakfast
In the morning our bodies tend to be quite dehydrated, and since zucchini has a strong diuretic effect, it may cause dehydration.
Tomatoes
Best: breakfast
Tomatoes contain organic acids which help the digestive processes and regulate the functions of the stomach and pancreas.
Worst: dinnertime
Eating tomatoes for dinner can cause swelling.
Potatoes
Best: breakfast
Potato starch lowers your cholesterol level.
Worst: lunch and dinnertime
Potatoes are high in calories, so you should not eat many potatoes for dinner of lunch.
Bananas
Best: lunchtime
The high amount of fiber from bananas improves digestion and cure heartburn.
Worst: dinnertime
Eating bananas for dinner can disrupt the digestive system and lead to mucus production.
Apples
Best: breakfast
Apples help the work of the intestines and remove carcinogens.
Worst: dinnertime
Apple increases stomach acid which may cause a lot of discomfort.
Cheese
Best: early breakfast
If you eat cheese in moderate amounts it will help at preventing bloating and weight gain.
Worst: dinnertime
Cheese is very hard to digest, and eating it for dinner may lead to indigestion.
Sugar
Best: breakfast
Sugar calories are easier to burn if you eat sweet things for breakfast.
Worst: dinnertime
It is not recommended to eat sugar for dinner, because it irritates the digestive tract and may cause sleep disturbances.
Rice
Best: lunchtime
It is the best food to keep you energized for the rest of the day because it has many carbohydrates.
Worst: dinner
Rice can lead to weight gain…