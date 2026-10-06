Dirty Dancing: The Musical Set for Broadway in 2027

Fans of the classic 1987 film “Dirty Dancing” can look forward to an exciting stage adaptation as “Dirty Dancing: The Musical” prepares to make its Broadway debut. Set to open at the Lena Horne Theatre in New York City on February 12, 2027, the musical will run until September 5, 2027.

Synopsis and Musical Highlights

This dynamic production transports audiences to a transformative summer in the Catskills during 1963, chronicling the love story between Frances “Baby” Houseman and her dance instructor Johnny Castle. The musical vividly encapsulates their passionate journey, exploring themes of love, independence, and self-discovery. Attendees can expect to hear iconic songs from the original film, including ‘(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life,’ ‘Hungry Eyes,’ ‘Do You Love Me?’ and ‘She’s Like the Wind.’ According to the synopsis, the performance promises “the exhilaration of forbidden romance” combined with electrifying dance sequences that are sure to leave audiences on their feet.

Leading Cast and Creative Team

Annalese Starzec takes on the role of Frances “Baby” Houseman, with Blake Zelesnikar portraying Johnny Castle. The ensemble cast features Olivia Cece as Penny Johnson, Bryan Fenkart as Jake Houseman, Dan Klimko as Neil Kellerman, Lily Kren as Lisa Houseman, Ashley LaLonde as Elizabeth, Gina Lamparella as Marjorie Houseman, Loren Lester as Max Kellerman, Ethan Peterson as Billy Kostecki, and Erick Pinnick as Tito Suarez.

Lonny Price, known for his role as Neil Kellerman in the original film, will direct the musical. The choreography will be created by Darrell Grand Moultrie, ensuring a fresh yet familiar take on the iconic dance sequences that defined the beloved movie.

Broadway Debut and Anniversary Celebration