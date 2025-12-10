Diana Ross Delights Fans with New Year’s Hit Medley

Renowned for her timeless charm and iconic voice, Diana Ross is set to light up the stage on ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ with a dazzling medley of her greatest hits. The legendary singer will join a star-studded lineup at New York’s Times Square, thrilling audiences as the world ushers in 2026. Her inclusion guarantees an electrifying start to the new year, a moment eagerly anticipated by her fans worldwide.

A Timeless Performance at Times Square

Diana Ross, the iconic former Supremes singer, will captivate viewers moments before midnight, just as the famous Times Square ball descends. With hits like “I’m Coming Out” and “Upside Down,” her performance promises to be a nostalgic and uplifting experience. In a heartfelt statement, the 81-year-old expressed, “Together we begin a new year. Let’s embrace a new beginning, new opportunities, new joy — a celebration of love, where we all come together as we begin 2026.”

An All-Star Lineup for New Year’s Festivities

Diana Ross will be joined by nearly 40 performers, making this a night to remember. Some of the big names include Chappell Roan, Post Malone, Mariah Carey, Maren Morris, and Demi Lovato. Each artist brings their unique flair to the event, ensuring a diverse musical journey throughout the evening. The broadcast will air on ABC, offering a perfect blend of entertainment for viewers celebrating the arrival of 2026.

Hosting the Night’s Celebrations

Ryan Seacrest will return as the host for New York’s main event, accompanied by Rita Ora. Meanwhile, the Chicago party will feature Chance the Rapper not only hosting but also performing. Over in Las Vegas, Rob Gronkowski and Julianne Hough will take charge, with the hosts for Puerto Rico yet to be announced. This blend of venues and personalities ensures a dynamic and vibrant New Year’s celebration across different locations.

Memorable Moments and Anticipated Returns

Among the night’s highlights, Mariah Carey’s return to ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ after her buzzworthy 2017 performance adds a layer of intrigue. Reflecting on past challenges, Carey remarked, “I used to get upset by things. This was out of my control… Even the dancers should have stopped dancing and helped me off the stage. I’m sorry. It was a mess.” With this year’s refined lineup and preparations, viewers can expect a smoother, more polished event.

The inclusion of Diana Ross and other powerhouse performers guarantees an unforgettable introduction to 2026. As anticipation builds, fans globally are counting down to a night filled with song, celebration, and renewal.