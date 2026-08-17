Deluxe Media and Tohokushinsha Forge Exciting Localization Alliance

In a significant move to boost localization services across the Asia-Pacific region, Deluxe Media Inc. has established a strategic partnership with Tokyo-based Tohokushinsha Film Corporation. This collaboration aims to meet the increasing demand for high-quality localized content, leveraging both companies’ strengths in the media industry.

Combining Strengths for Enhanced Localization

The non-exclusive agreement brings together Deluxe’s extensive relationships with top studios and streaming platforms, its operational scale, and cutting-edge localization technologies, with Tohokushinsha’s decades of creative experience and established presence in Japan. Leaders from both organizations expressed their commitment to enhancing localization capabilities to better serve clients in a dynamic entertainment market.

Enhanced Coordination with Local Presence

To facilitate seamless collaboration, Deluxe has opened an office within Tohokushinsha’s headquarters in Tokyo. This strategic move is designed to improve coordination between project teams, resulting in faster response times and greater flexibility. As demand for subtitling, dubbing, and localization services continues to rise in the region, this partnership positions both companies to effectively manage growing workloads.

Leadership Insights on Future Endeavors

“Partnering with TFC strengthens our ability to deliver exceptional localization services across one of the world’s most dynamic entertainment markets,” stated Cyril Drabinsky, CEO of Deluxe. “By combining Deluxe’s global capabilities with TFC’s deep expertise and trusted presence in Japan, we’re creating greater value for our clients and helping premium content reach audiences everywhere. We look forward to continuing to build on the strong foundation we’ve established together.”

Kosaka, a representative from Tohokushinsha, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the shared commitment to quality and client service. “As demand for premium localized content continues to grow, we’re proud to partner with Deluxe, whose global reach and relationships with the world’s leading studios and streaming platforms complement our decades of experience in the Japanese market. Together, we’re creating new opportunities to deliver exceptional dubbing, subtitling, and localization services for clients in Japan and around the world. We are pleased with the progress we’ve made together and look forward to expanding our collaboration in the years ahead,” he remarked.

A Glimpse into Company Histories

Deluxe Media, founded in 1915 as a film processing lab, has evolved into one of the industry’s largest full-service media firms, offering localization, distribution, and post-production services for various content creators worldwide. The company is currently owned by Platinum Equity.