Deauville Festival Strengthens U.S.-France Ties with Industry Day

The Deauville American Film Festival is taking bold steps to strengthen connections between the U.S. and French film industries through an innovative initiative called the U.S.–France Industry Day. Designed to foster deeper collaboration, this one-day event will provide a platform for filmmakers, producers, and industry insiders from both countries to engage in meaningful dialogue and exchange ideas. By enhancing this transatlantic bridge, Deauville continues to build its reputation as a crucial hub for American cinema in Europe.

Innovative Industry Day Initiative

The Deauville American Film Festival is launching a pioneering program aimed at narrowing the divide between French and U.S. film sectors. This initiative, known as U.S.–France Industry Day, offers a focused one-day agenda of panels, case studies, and networking opportunities. Scheduled for September 8, the event aims to position Deauville as a central meeting point for transatlantic collaboration.

“Deauville has always been the leading European platform for American cinema,” says festival director Aude Hesbert. “But our industries operate in such different ways, and we rarely speak the same production language. With this new program, we want to turn the festival into a space for real dialogue and collaboration.”

Structured Dialogue and Exchange

The day is strategically divided into two thematic sections. The morning session, organized with public institutions like the CNC and industry giants such as Mediawan, will emphasize the strengths of the French production scene. Panels will focus on international appeal and discuss case studies of American films shot in France. Meanwhile, the afternoon sessions, developed with the French actors’ guild ADAMI, will explore American production practices, including casting direction and intimacy coordination, providing local professionals valuable insights.

“For American productions seeking new models—whether to finance, lower costs, or access international talent—France’s incentives can be a real lifeline,” says Hesbert. “Programs like the CNC’s World Cinema Fund, now open to U.S. projects, are particularly valuable for emerging filmmakers struggling to get their first features off the ground.”

Facilitating Cross-Cultural Connections

There is a growing interest from French creatives looking to tap into the U.S. market. Hesbert mentions hearing from filmmakers and performers eager to work across the Atlantic yet uncertain about navigating industry norms. “These panels are designed to close that knowledge gap and provide actionable tools,” she adds.

This fresh approach is the first major initiative under festival director Aude Hesbert. With a background in leading North American operations for Unifrance and overseeing French cultural services in the U.S., Hesbert brings a wealth of experience aimed at expanding Deauville’s influence in the U.S. film industry.

A Thriving Year for Collaboration

The initiative launches amidst a significant year for Franco-American partnerships. Films like Richard Linklater’s “Nouvelle Vague” and Rebecca Zlotowski’s “Vie Privée,” featuring Jodie Foster, have already made waves. The momentum continues with Alice Winocour’s “Coutures” and Jim Jarmusch’s “Father, Mother, Sister, Brother,” shot in France and co-produced by Charles Gillibert.

Reflecting this vibrant cross-cultural exchange, Deauville will honor “Nouvelle Vague” star Zoey Deutch with its Hollywood Rising Star Award. The festival will also host a special screening of Joachim Trier’s Cannes Grand Prix winner “Sentimental Value,” which intriguingly features a sequence shot at last year’s festival.

The Deauville American Film Festival runs from September 5–14, with “Alpha” star Golshifteh Farahani serving as jury president. This promising venture aims to truly bolster the transatlantic bridge between the U.S. and French film industries.