David Jonsson Reveals Intense Workout Routine for Black Panther Role

Chris Pratt’s journey from playing the lovable Andy Dwyer in NBC’s Parks and Recreation to becoming a bona fide Hollywood superstar is a story of transformation—both in character and physique. The pivotal moment in his career came with his lead role as Peter Quill in Guardians of the Galaxy, where Pratt not only showcased his comedic chops but also revealed a compelling new persona, one that demanded a dramatic physical change.

Overcoming Doubts and Physical Transformation

Despite his talent, Pratt harbored concerns during the audition process about his weight. “For me it felt like a perfect fit right off the bat. I felt like at my very first audition that I nailed it, but I was afraid that I wasn’t physically right for it because I was still pretty big,” he admitted in an interview with The Huffington Post. He recognized that while he embodied the spirit of the character, his physical appearance did not yet align with the expectations for the role.

Director James Gunn echoed these sentiments, initially hesitant about casting Pratt due to his overweight status and reputation as a comedic actor. However, Gunn’s doubts quickly dissipated during Pratt’s audition, stating, “I didn’t even want to see Chris at first. He was overweight at the time, and he seemed like a comedy guy, and he didn’t think he was the right person for the role. But he came in, and he was doing his audition, and 20 seconds into his audition I’m like, ‘That’s the guy.’

The Intense Weight Loss Journey

Determined to land the role, Pratt undertook an impressive transformation, losing 60 pounds in just six months. He chronicled his fitness journey on Instagram, humorously sharing updates, including one post that read, “Six months no beer. #GOTG Kinda douchy to post this but my brother made me,” alongside a gym photo showcasing his progress. As his new physique gained attention, he found himself trending on magazine covers and headlines, celebrating his remarkable change.

Marvel’s Vision for the Future

The casting process was not just about securing the right Peter Quill; Marvel had a long-term vision. Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, explained, “We always cast for the movie we’re making, but we also have an eye on the future. So when we were casting Chris Pratt, we needed the best Star-Lord, but at the same time, we said, ‘We need somebody who one day might go toe to toe with Robert Downey Jr.'” This foresight paid off, as Pratt would eventually share the screen with Downey in Infinity War.

The Competition for the Role

While Pratt ultimately won the part, he was not the only actor considered for the role of Star-Lord. Marvel also eyed talents such as Eddie Redmayne, Joel Edgerton, Jack Huston, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Lee Pace, who later portrayed the villain Ronan the Accuser. Notably, Glenn Howerton from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia emerged as the primary contender after Pratt.