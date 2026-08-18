David F. Sandberg Takes the Helm of Chilling 'Mommy's Home'

David F. Sandberg, known for his compelling work in the horror genre, has been chosen to direct the upcoming psychological horror film “Mommy’s Home” for Lionsgate.

Plot Overview

Written by James Morosini, “Mommy’s Home” delves into the unsettling tale of a young father whose seemingly idyllic family life spirals into terror when his cryogenically preserved mother is unfrozen and sent to live with him. The official logline hints at a blend of family dynamics and chilling horror, setting the stage for a gripping narrative.

David F. Sandberg’s Career

Sandberg gained widespread recognition for his viral YouTube short turned feature film “Lights Out,” which showcased his adeptness at creating tension and fear. In addition to this, he successfully directed the superhero films “Shazam!” and its 2023 sequel. His upcoming directorial efforts include a highly anticipated adaptation of the popular horror video game “Until Dawn” and a sci-fi horror project titled “Below” for Netflix and Atomic Monster. Another notable project in the works is “A Little Slice of Hell” for Paramount.

James Morosini’s Contributions

While Morosini has primarily been in front of the camera, with recent roles in Netflix’s “It’s What’s Inside” and Steve Pink’s sci-fi thriller “Terrestrial,” he steps into the spotlight behind the scenes with “Mommy’s Home.” This film marks his second feature credit as a screenwriter, following his work on the 2022 dark comedy “I Love My Dad,” where he also served as director and star.

Production Team

The production of “Mommy’s Home” is in capable hands, with Craig Flores, Dawn Olmstead, and Anonymous Content as producers. Additionally, Sandberg and his partner Lotta Losten will produce through their company, Mångata. Executive producers include Nathan Kahane, Morosini, David Levine, Garrett Kemble, and Ryan Schwartz, while Lionsgate’s Scott O’Brien and Maria Ascanio will oversee the project. The deal on behalf of the studio was negotiated by Dan Freedman.

Representation

Sandberg is represented by CAA, Gotham Group, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner Auerbach Hynick Jaime LeVine Sample & Klein. Morosini’s representation includes CAA as well as Eric Brooks and Matt Rosen at GGSSC.