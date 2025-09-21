Dasha Critiques Infallible Image of Male Country Stars

In the realm of country music, the disparity between male and female artists is strikingly evident, as highlighted in the latest episode of Rolling Stone‘s Nashville Now podcast. Singer-songwriter Dasha candidly discusses the imbalanced dynamics in Nashville, emphasizing how men in country music seem to get away with much more compared to their female counterparts. Dasha’s insights into the industry reveal an ongoing battle for women to express themselves freely without facing backlash. The keyword ‘men in country music’ is central to this discussion.

The Male Advantage in Country Music

During her conversation on the podcast, Dasha articulates a poignant observation: men in country music seem to have an unwritten freedom that women lack. “Especially in the country world, men, for the most part, can do no wrong. The more they’re outspoken and the more they express their opinions and go outside the lines, the more someone’s like, ‘Oh, he’s so cool,’” Dasha notes. This statement sheds light on a double standard that has long pervaded the industry, where boldness in men is often celebrated.

Women Face a Tougher Crowd

Conversely, women in country music experience a harsher reality. Dasha recounts the stark difference in reception when women dare to step outside traditional boundaries. “Women are so cutthroat. If I saw a woman breaking the rules online a bit, in the country world, wearing some shorts that her cheeks are out, I’d be like, ‘Go queen!’ But they’re like, ‘You stupid bitch,’” she explains, speaking on the often-critical nature of online commenters. This reflects a challenging environment where female artists find themselves scrutinized for actions their male counterparts pass freely.

Handling Criticism with Grace

Dasha shares how therapy has aided her in coping with negative feedback. In the past, the harsh comments would upset her, but now she has developed a more resilient attitude. “Now, when I see those comments, I’m like, ‘Thanks, Karen from Minnesota, you’re feeding my algorithm. Appreciate you, girl.’” This shift in perspective is a testament to her personal growth and an empowering approach to criticism that many female artists might find inspiring.

What’s Next for Dasha

Dasha, who gained attention with her viral hit “Austin (Boots Stop Workin’),” is preparing to release her new EP, “Anna,” on October 10th. The latest track, “Train,” dropped recently, adding to the anticipation. Her music continues to challenge norms and bring fresh perspectives to the genre, echoing her stance on the dynamics of country music.

For more insights and interviews with artists like Charley Crockett and Margo Price, download and subscribe to Rolling Stone’s Nashville Now podcast on platforms like Apple Podcasts and Spotify. New episodes air every Wednesday, offering an in-depth look into the world of country music.