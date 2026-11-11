Daniella Karagach’s Epic Dance Showdown with Husband Pasha

Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov, both talented professionals on Dancing With the Stars, brought their unique dynamic to the dance floor during a memorable rumba battle on the Nov. 10 Grammy Night episode. Despite competing against each other, the couple emphasized collaboration over competition.

A Dance Battle Like No Other

During this special episode, Karagach and Pashkov found themselves sharing the floor not just as spouses but as performers, dancing against partners Ezra Frech and Amber Glenn. Although the stakes were high, Karagach described the experience as more of a joyous collaboration than a rivalry. “I wouldn’t think of it as against them,” she remarked in an exclusive interview with E! News. “We were literally just practicing our rumba as if we were the only ones on the floor, and then we get to share the stage at the end of the day with them.”

Enjoying the Process Together

Karagach, who has been married to Pashkov for 12 years, expressed her enthusiasm about the practice sessions leading up to the performance. She noted, “When we got to block this for the first time with them, it was just so fun.” The couple’s chemistry shone through, making it evident that their shared passion for dance enhances both their performances and their relationship.

A Team Spirit

Frech, who partnered with Glenn during the dance battle, also echoed a similar sentiment, emphasizing that the atmosphere felt more like a cooperative team dance rather than a competitive showdown. This camaraderie among the dancers showcased the true spirit of Dancing With the Stars, where talent and teamwork walk hand in hand.