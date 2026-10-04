Dakota Johnson Shares Dating Secrets with Taylor Swift

During Saturday Night Live’s latest episode, host Dakota Johnson took the stage alongside Taylor Swift, where the two shared some light-hearted banter about the challenges of dating musicians.

Humorous Reflections on Relationships

In her monologue, Johnson, who has recently experienced breakups with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and singer-songwriter Role Model, drew a humorous parallel to her new film, Verity. “The movie is a psycho-sexual erotic thriller, and you know what? So is dating musicians,” she quipped, highlighting the ups and downs of such relationships. “Some of them don’t wear shoes, some of them are terrible in bed, but all of them are in my DMs. It’s not my fault, though. Some people leave concerts with merch, and I leave concerts with a 2.5-year relationship.”

Johnson continued, “But I have really good friends. They don’t judge me for dating these men. They’re actually really supportive,” before welcoming Swift to the stage.

A “Therapeutic” Friendship

“Ladies and gentlemen, my literal therapist,” Johnson introduced Swift, who playfully refuted the label. “I’m not your therapist, actually. You just show up once a week at my house with an empty bottle of wine and ask if I want some,” Swift responded, setting off a comedic exchange about their friendship dynamics.

To which Johnson replied, “Yeah, well, I have manners.” Swift continued recounting how their conversations often go: “And then you flop on my couch and overshare, and every so often I just say, ‘Damn, that’s crazy.’” Johnson cheekily asked, “Is that not a therapist?”

Swift concluded with a laugh, “And then I say, ‘It’s getting late, I should probably get to bed,’ and then you say—”