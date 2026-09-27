Dakota Johnson Addresses Curiosity About Her Romantic Relationships

Dakota Johnson is expressing her frustration with the constant speculation surrounding her romantic life. The 36-year-old actress, known for her role in the Fifty Shades of Grey series, recently addressed the public’s fascination with her relationships during an appearance on The Run-Through podcast by Vogue.

Speculation Sparks Amid Breakup Reports

Johnson’s comments come in the wake of her being spotted with musician Machine Gun Kelly, just weeks after reports surfaced about her breakup with rapper and singer Role Model. Despite the swirling rumors, Johnson emphasized that she feels little obligation to clarify her personal life to the public.

No Interest in Fighting False Narratives

During the podcast episode, Johnson stated, “Even if I go to dinner with my manager or my lawyer, it’s like, ‘Seen with mystery man.’ I also don’t care.” Her remarks underline her indifference towards the misinterpretations of her social outings and the narratives that emerge as a result. “I think it’s just futile,” she elaborated, indicating that engaging with these speculations requires energy she simply doesn’t want to expend.

A Call for Perspective

Johnson added, “People are gonna believe what they wanna believe, and I don’t have the energy to fight for that. I would much rather focus on other things in my life.” Instead of getting caught up in the rumor mill, she encourages those invested in her love life to “get a life.”

Taking a Step Back from Social Media

As the speculation continues, Johnson is deliberately stepping back from social media to distance herself from the noise. Her desire to prioritize her mental well-being and focus on meaningful aspects of her life has prompted this decision. In an age where public figures are constantly scrutinized online, Johnson’s choice reflects a broader conversation about the challenges of living in the spotlight.