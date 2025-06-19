Costa Rica Film Festival Embraces Female Leadership and Regional Unity

The Costa Rica International Film Festival is back, marking a significant shift with Patricia Velásquez Guzmán leading the way. Her new leadership brings a renewed focus on women’s contributions and a strategic push for regional integration across Central America. The festival continues to thrive as a beacon of cinematic culture, inviting audiences and filmmakers to engage with diverse narratives and perspectives.

### A New Vision with Patricia Velásquez Guzmán

The 13th edition of the Costa Rica International Film Festival sees Patricia Velásquez Guzmán at the helm for the first time. Guzmán, a seasoned filmmaker, has deep roots in the San José-based event, contributing both behind the scenes and as an invited director. Her familiarity and passion bring fresh insights aimed at enhancing the festival’s appeal. “I know the festival very well, so, as much as I love it dearly, I also know how it can be improved,” Guzmán shared in a conversation with Variety. Her goals include attracting younger audiences without compromising the quality of film selections and improving communication strategies to enrich the festival experience.

### A Regional Focus with a Broader Reach

Guzmán is determined to expand the festival’s reach within Central America and the Caribbean. The festival’s competitions now embrace films from across the region, fostering a stronger sense of community and shared storytelling. “Only by forming alliances can we make the festival stronger,” she emphasizes. This shift enables filmmakers to express regional narratives that resonate across countries, highlighting cultural connections and shared challenges.

### Highlighting Social Themes Through Film

The feature film competition illustrates this regional connectivity, with many entries exploring themes like rising authoritarianism and colonial legacies in Central America. Documentaries dominate the lineup, offering a historical lens on societal changes. Notably, two Costa Rican world premieres are featured: Álvaro Torres Crespo’s “Ella se detiene a mirar” and Juan Manuel Fernández Escoto’s “El monaguillo, el cura y el jardinero.”

### Empowering Women in Film

Under Guzmán’s leadership, the festival proudly emphasizes the role of female filmmakers. This year’s programming achieves gender parity, complemented by a special showcase titled Women Under the Influence, featuring female-directed films from Spain. Guzmán notes, “We have a lot of female directors and filmmakers across the production chain. We are seeing the results of years of work now and are terribly proud of it.”

### Expanding Audience Engagement

The festival seeks to broaden its appeal beyond traditional cinephiles, creating programming that resonates with diverse audiences, including younger viewers and non-cinephiles. Offerings such as Payal Kapadia’s “All We Imagine as Light” and Andrea Arnold’s “Bird” aim to captivate a wide range of viewers. The Generation Alpha strand specifically caters to younger perspectives, reflecting on contemporary youth experiences.

Despite budget constraints, Guzmán and her team are committed to delivering an impactful festival. “We want to create opportunities for filmmakers to connect and want to deliver the best programme we can,” she affirms. The festival’s innovative approach ensures it remains an influential platform for regional and international cinema.