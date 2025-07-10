Comic-Con Horror Panel Features Alison Brie and Dave Franco

Neon’s highly anticipated “Next Wave of Horror” panel is set to make its debut at Comic-Con in San Diego, promising an exciting showcase for fans of the genre. Scheduled for Friday, July 25, this event will spotlight some of the most awaited horror titles slated for release in 2025. Attendees will get an exclusive first look at films like Osgood Perkins’ “Keeper,” Michael Shanks’ “Together,” and Chris Stuckmann’s “Shelby Oaks.” Featuring stars such as Alison Brie, Dave Franco, and Tatiana Maslany, the panel is ready to delve deep into the chilling world of horror, offering insights and exclusive footage for fans of the macabre.

An Exclusive Look at Neon’s Horror Lineup

The “Next Wave of Horror” panel marks Neon’s first foray into presenting its horror slate at Comic-Con. Attendees will enjoy sneak peeks into upcoming films that are set to redefine horror. The panel promises an engaging discussion with both stars and directors about their upcoming projects. Exclusive footage will tease horror enthusiasts about Neon’s latest forays into the genre.

“Together”: A Haunting Tale of Love and Terror

“Together,” directed by Michael Shanks, highlights the journey of Tim and Millie, portrayed by Dave Franco and Alison Brie. Their characters move to the countryside, leaving behind their familiar lives. However, the tranquility is short-lived as they encounter a mysterious and malevolent force that threatens everything they hold dear. Praised at Sundance and SXSW, “Together” is set for a wide theatrical release on July 30. This film represents a core part of Neon’s “Next Wave of Horror” slate.

Unraveling the Mysteries of “Shelby Oaks”

Chris Stuckmann’s “Shelby Oaks” offers a gripping narrative centered around Mia, played by Camille Sullivan. The story follows her obsessive quest to uncover the fate of her sister Riley, who vanishes during the filming of her paranormal series. Co-written with Samantha Elizabeth, the film is set to captivate audiences when it hits theaters on October 3. Anchoring Neon’s horror offering, “Shelby Oaks” adds depth to the “Next Wave of Horror.”

Anticipating a Chilling Experience with “Keeper”

Osgood Perkins’ “Keeper,” featuring Tatiana Maslany and Rossif Sutherland, remains shrouded in mystery. Known for his signature style, Perkins promises an intimate and dread-filled story. Fans can expect “Keeper” to release this fall, perfectly complementing the offerings at Neon’s “Next Wave of Horror” panel. Perkins will also be present at the Unbox Industries booth for an autograph session featuring Neon’s “The Monkey” collector figurine between 12:00pm and 1:30pm PT on July 25.