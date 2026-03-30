Corey Feldman Reflects on Emotional Reiner Oscars Tribute

In an unforgettable Oscars tribute, Corey Feldman reflected on the enduring legacy of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner. As industry icons known for their contributions to film, the pair received heartfelt acknowledgments from a stellar cast of performers. Through nostalgic stories and emotional testimonies, the event became a celebration of cinematic triumphs and personal bonds. The main keyword, “Corey Feldman on Rob Reiner, Michele Singer Reiner Oscars Tribute,” captures the essence of this tribute, offering insight into Hollywood’s recognition of their remarkable influence.

### A Star-Studded Salute

The tribute featured a gathering of notable stars, each having shared moments with Rob Reiner that defined their careers. Joining host Billy Crystal, actors such as Kathy Bates, known for her role in Misery, and Kevin Pollak from A Few Good Men showcased their admiration in touching speeches. Other attendees included Kiefer Sutherland, Demi Moore, and The Sure Thing‘s Daphne Zuniga and John Cusack.

Annette Bening from The American President added her voice to the tribute, warmly recalling her collaborations with Rob Reiner. Fan favorites Michael McKean and Christopher Guest from This Is Spinal Tap brought charm and wit, echoing the humor that defined much of Reiner’s work.

### Memorable Connections

Corey Feldman on Rob Reiner, Michele Singer Reiner Oscars Tribute highlighted enduring relationships in the entertainment world. Meg Ryan, famous for her role in When Harry Met Sally, spoke candidly about the impact Reiner had on her career. Her sentiments were mirrored by Princess Bride co-stars Carol Kane, Mandy Patinkin, Cary Elwes, and Fred Savage, who remembered their “storming the castle” moments with fondness.

Billy Crystal, a long-time collaborator with Reiner, expressed, “Their loss is immeasurable, and to the millions who have enjoyed his films all these years, I want you to know—here and around the world—how many times Rob told me that it meant everything to him.” His words resonated deeply, capturing the shared grief and celebration present at the tribute.

### Celebrating Influence and Legacy

The event underscored how deeply embedded Rob and Michele Reiner’s work is in the fabric of Hollywood. From comedic masterpieces to thought-provoking dramas, their films transcend generations, offering not just entertainment but meaningful reflections on life. Corey Feldman on Rob Reiner, Michele Singer Reiner Oscars Tribute served as a poignant reminder of the enduring nature of their contributions.

Numerous stars took the opportunity to express their gratitude and share anecdotes, illustrating the personal and professional impact the couple had on so many lives. Through laughter, tears, and heartfelt stories, the tribute was a fitting homage to two beloved figures in the film industry.