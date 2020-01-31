Ciara Is Pregnant With Her Third Child, Her Second with Russell Wilson

Ciara is welcoming “number three” to her crew. The singer introduced that she’s expecting her third baby, her second with husband Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback.

The couple welcomed their first child, Sienna Princess Wilson, in 2017. Ciara additionally has a son, Future Zahir Wilburn, born in 2014, whom she shares along with her former fiance, rapper Future.

“Number 3,” the Grammy winner captioned her beachy Instagram post on Thursday.

In an interview with W magazine in 2018, she mirrored on how parenthood has affected her. “It’s changed me for the better. It’s made me not sweat the small stuff. I think [being a mom] gives you more compassion in life and more love in your heart… There’s nothing sweeter than putting a smile on your kid’s face; there’s nothing sweeter than putting a smile on another kid’s face.”

Ciara, 34, and Wilson, 31, married in 2016 and launched their joint Why Not You Productions last year to concentrate on the movie, TV, and digital initiatives. “We are both storytellers at heart, and we want to be able to share stories that uplift people and inspire others to create positive change. That’s ultimately what we want this company to represent,” they stated in a joint assertion on time…

Ciara — born Ciara Princess Harris — moreover runs music firm Beauty Marks Entertainment. She has been the face of a jewelry assortment for Pandora that symbolized motherhood and teamed with SoulCycle for a reside live performance last year.