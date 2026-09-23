Chvrches Unveils Bold New Track 'Roses' with Political Edge

After a hiatus that felt longer than ever, the Scottish synth-pop trio Chvrches has returned with a politically charged new single, “Roses.” This track, released alongside an energetic music video, is their first new material since their 2021 album, Screen Violence, and showcases their evolution as artists.

New Directions in Sound

The band, composed of Lauren Mayberry, Martin Doherty, and Iain Cook, has described “Roses” as a significant shift in their musical style. In a press release, they noted that the song serves as a “mission statement” for their new direction, incorporating themes that resonate with the current political climate in Britain. Mayberry’s lyrics reflect on nostalgia and disillusionment, with lines like, “Raise a glass to delusions of the good days of blood and wine; of pearls for swine.” The chorus creatively interpolates the English folk song “Ring a Ring o’ Roses,” adding an intriguing layer to the track.

A Coherent Vision

In a statement, Mayberry expressed excitement about returning to the studio after their break. “This is the longest break we had ever taken between albums, and when we got together to write new music, we wanted to really push ourselves and not be retreading ground we’d walked before,” she explained. “I really think we achieved that. It feels like the most coherent vision we’ve had as a band. We’re excited to be back.”

Live Performances for Charity

To celebrate their comeback, Chvrches will perform two shows in October, with proceeds going to charity. They are set to take the stage in Glasgow on October 26 and in London on October 29. Further details are available on the band’s website.

While Mayberry has recently ventured into a solo career with her album, Vicious Creature, released in December 2024, the band had already hinted at new music. Earlier this year, they premiered a song titled “Conman” at the Royal Albert Hall, and Mayberry assured the audience, “I promise I’m not just inside watching telly all the time, we have been making a record. And we thought, since this is a special night, we would play something off that record for you guys. So be kind to us, we’ve never played this in front of human beings before.”