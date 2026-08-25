Christopher McDonald Claims Geena Davis Chose Jeff Goldblum Over Him

In a candid reflection on her past romantic decisions, actress Geena Davis recently opened up about her engagement to Christopher McDonald, and the impact her choice to pursue a relationship with Jeff Goldblum had on their lives. In her 2022 memoir, Dying of Politeness, Davis expressed her admiration for McDonald, describing him as “one of the most wonderful men I’ve ever known, the actor Christopher McDonald.” She acknowledged the pain her decision caused, stating, “I broke his heart to be with Jeff, I’m ashamed to say. He didn’t deserve that at all, and this dear man eventually forgave me, for which I will always be grateful.”