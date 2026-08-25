Christopher McDonald Claims Geena Davis Chose Jeff Goldblum Over Him

In a candid reflection on her past romantic decisions, actress Geena Davis recently opened up about her engagement to Christopher McDonald, and the impact her choice to pursue a relationship with Jeff Goldblum had on their lives. In her 2022 memoir, Dying of Politeness, Davis expressed her admiration for McDonald, describing him as “one of the most wonderful men I’ve ever known, the actor Christopher McDonald.” She acknowledged the pain her decision caused, stating, “I broke his heart to be with Jeff, I’m ashamed to say. He didn’t deserve that at all, and this dear man eventually forgave me, for which I will always be grateful.”
A Tribute to McDonald’s Talent
Moreover, Davis revealed that she was instrumental in recommending McDonald for a role in the iconic film Thelma & Louise, believing he would excel in the part. She praised his talent, noting that he is “an incredibly talented actor, and one of the funniest people you’d ever meet,” a quality that initially drew her to him.
The Ripple Effect of Relationships
Davis’s reflections highlight the complexities of love and relationships in Hollywood, where personal and professional lives often intertwine. The heartfelt acknowledgment of McDonald’s forgiveness sheds light on the emotional challenges that can arise in such scenarios.
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