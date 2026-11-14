Chris Pratt Eager for James Gunn to Helm Fourth Guardians Film

Following the recent announcement of James Gunn‘s departure from DC Studios, Chris Pratt expressed his enthusiasm for the possibility of reuniting with the director for a fourth installment of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise. Gunn’s exit comes after a significant executive reshuffle at DC Studios, where he and co-chief Peter Safran were ousted amid a merger involving David Ellison’s Skydance on November 9. With Jeremy Latcham now appointed as the new president and chief creative officer of DC Studios, Gunn’s future direction remains uncertain, yet it revives hope for his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), where he has previously helmed three “Guardians of the Galaxy” films.

Pratt’s Enthusiasm for a Fourth Film

In a recent interview with Moviezine, Pratt articulated his desire to collaborate with Gunn once again. “That would be awesome. I love working with James. He’s the man,” Pratt stated when reflecting on the potential for a fourth “Guardians” film. He remarked that he had not yet spoken with Gunn since the news broke but expressed affection for the director, emphasizing the uniqueness of their partnership. “All I’ll say is I love James. He directed all three movies, and that’s pretty rare… so if he wanted to come back and bring it back, I would love that,” he added.

A Legacy of Star-Lord