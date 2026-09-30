Chris Brown's Dog Attack Trial Depends on Housekeeper's Decision

In a recent development stemming from a dog attack outside Chris Brown’s home, a California judge has deemed the original jury award of $12.9 million to housekeeper Maria Avila excessive. The ruling, delivered by Los Angeles County Judge Huey P. Cotton, offers Avila a choice between a reduced compensation of $9.5 million or the opportunity to retry her claims against Brown, focusing exclusively on damages.

Judge’s Ruling on Damages

In his order, Judge Cotton stated, “The court finds that the jury’s award to Maria Avila is excessive.” This reduction reflects concerns regarding the evidence presented at trial, particularly around claims of permanent nerve damage. Should Avila decline the reduced award, the case will proceed to a new trial limited to the issue of damages.

Compensation Details

Alongside the adjustments to Avila’s damages, Judge Cotton upheld a separate jury award of $855,000 for Avila’s sister, Patricia Avila, who was present during the attack. This amount was designated for past economic damages and emotional distress suffered by Patricia.

Emotional Testimony and Juror Insights

During the trial, which took place over two weeks in June, Maria Avila provided emotional testimony recounting the traumatic events of December 12, 2020, when she was mauled by Brown’s dog. She detailed the severe injuries sustained to her arm and face, which resulted in extensive scarring and the development of post-traumatic stress disorder. Judge Cotton noted that while Avila should receive compensation for emotional distress and “persistent pain,” there was “insufficient evidence of extensive permanent nerve damage.”

Brown’s Admission and Defense

Prior to the trial, Brown acknowledged negligence under California’s dog-bite laws but contended the severity of Avila’s injuries was overstated. He claimed to have warned both Avila and her sister—who primarily speak Spanish—against approaching his dogs due to their aggressive nature, a claim which they denied. The trial also brought to light Brown’s past, as his legal team attempted to argue that jurors were biased by knowledge of his 2009 felony conviction for domestic violence against his then-girlfriend, Rihanna. However, Judge Cotton dismissed this argument, asserting that jurors were not provided with specific details about that incident, only admitted that the conviction existed.

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