Chelsea Handler Trolls 50 Cent Over Trump Assistance: ‘You Used to Be My Favorite Ex’

50 Cent simply lost the love of one ex-girlfriend thanks to his recommendation of Donald Trump. Chelsea Handler is dissing him after he asserted he really did not wish to ’20 Cent’ under Joe Biden’s tax obligation strategy.

It’s everything about the Benjamins for Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson when it concerns that he’s choosing in the 2020 governmental political election, and that has actually pulled down his ex-spouse Chelsea Handler. The proud Joe Biden fan currently claims that he “used to be my preferred” ex-boyfriend, till Fif stated on Oct. 19 that he would certainly be choosing Donald Trump on Nov. 3, 2020. The magnate is disturbed with cases that Biden’s tax obligation strategy, when incorporated with state and regional tax obligations, might place a 62 percent tax obligation price on the top The golden state and New York City income earners, creating him to claim he does not wish to be “20 Cent” as an outcome of exactly how it might influence his savings account.

👀Yeah, i don’t want to be 20cent. 62% is a very, very,bad idea. 😟i don’t like it ! #abcforlife nov 18 #starzgettheapp pic.twitter.com/y9TsSs0o6Q — 50cent (@50cent) October 20, 2020

Chelsea and Curtis, both 45, attempted their hand at dating in 2010 and had a balmy connection for a couple of months before going their different ways. However, they have actually had cute flirtations ever since. In 2014, the former late evening talk program host uploaded an Instagram picture of her winter sports without a top on, and Fif created in the remarks, “Hey haters, boy I love @chelseahandler out of hand. Lol.” Her charming “preferred ex-boyfriend” trolling over Trump reveals that both still have a common sense of wit regarding their past. Chelsea’s other exes consist of former Comcast Team Head of state Ted Harbert and hotelier Andre Balazs.

Fifty actually made headings on Fox News and various other outlets after he introduced on Oct. 19 that he really did not care that Trump “does not like black individuals” and that he would certainly be choosing the mogul since he’s frightened of where tax obligation prices might choose millionaires like himself under Biden. The rap magnate uploaded a TV news graphic that demonstrated how California state and New York City locals making over $400K would apparently pay 62 percent of their revenue in tax obligations. Nevertheless, the number really did not claim exactly how California currently has the greatest revenue tax obligations in the U.S., despite being the head of state.

” WHAT THE F ** K! (ELECT TRUMP) I’M OUT, F ** K New York City The KNICKS never win anyhow. I uncommitted Trump does not such as black individuals 62% are you out of ya f ** king mind,” 50 created beside a display grab of a TV news revealing”Leading Tax obligation Prices By State Under Biden Tax Obligation Strategy.”

Therefore, Trump Senior citizen Project Expert Katrina Pierson leaped at the chance to share Fif’s Trump recommendation, tweeting out, “I think 50 cents do not wish to wind up 20 cents.” Also, conventional expert Tomi Lahren, 28, created in the remarks of 50’s IG blog post, “Welcome to the Trump Train!” Nevertheless, one point EVERYONE is failing to remember is that Fif is the KING of online trolling and might have simply been trying to find an interest solution with his Trump blog post…

On Oct. 20, Fif uploaded a video of 4 Fox News personalities speaking about his Instagram blog post recommending Trump and pursuing Biden’s tax obligation strategy. So his IG blog post actually made nationwide information, which he needs to be caring about! 50 created in the subtitle, “Yeah, I do not wish to be 20 Cent. 62% is an extremely, extremely, negative concept. I do not like it!” raising Katrina’s brand-new label, however, not pointing out anything pro-Trump. Curtis is an extremely affluent male, as, in Feb. 2020, Forbes publication approximated his lot of money to be $110 million.