Celebrities Unite in Urgent Appeal to Close Dilley ICE Facility

A diverse group of high-profile celebrities, including Madonna, Pedro Pascal, Ms. Rachel, and Keke Palmer, are demanding the closure of the ICE detention center in Dilley, Texas. Their collective voice amplifies concerns about the conditions endured by children and families detained there. These public figures have signed a letter urging the federal government and CoreCivic, a private prison operator, to take immediate action. This call for change underscores the ongoing debate about the ethical treatment of immigrants in the United States.

Stars Unite for a Common Cause

The letter, signed by a wide array of actors, artists, and activists — from John Legend to Jane Fonda — calls for the “immediate closure” of the Dilley Immigration Processing Center. Known for its prison-like environment, the center houses children and families after ICE raids. The growing list of signatories highlights a collective push towards reform in immigration practices.

A Call for Systemic Reform

Amid public outcry, the letter details the hardships faced by detained children, citing incidents of neglect, abuse, and substandard living conditions. “Children held in immigration detention endure trauma, neglect and conditions that violate basic standards of health, safety, dignity and human rights,” the letter asserts. It advocates for systemic changes and stresses that children should be in supportive environments like schools and playgrounds instead of detention centers.

Public Awareness and Action

As public scrutiny grows, incidents at the Dilley facility, such as recent medical and safety concerns, have made headlines. The facility gained significant attention when images of a young boy in custody, wearing a Spider-Man backpack, went viral. This incident, among others, has fueled criticism and calls for policy reform.

Voices Calling for Change

Among those raising awareness, Ms. Rachel, a well-known educator and entertainer, has vocally criticized the conditions at Dilley. She emphasizes the universal right of every child to safety and dignity, stating, “We can all agree that no child should be locked in an immigration detention center and subjected to these cruel conditions.” Her advocacy, alongside other influential figures, seeks to mobilize public support and effectuate closure of the facility.

The signatories of the letter are urging the public to join their cause through platforms like Change.org, as they call for accountability, transparency, and essential reforms within immigration detention practices. Their unified message is clear: protecting the rights and well-being of children and families must be a priority.