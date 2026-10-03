Catch UFC 332: Silva vs. Wang Live Streaming Tonight

Fight fans are in for an exciting night as the UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship is on the line tonight. In an electrifying matchup, Natália Silva will face off against Wang Cong for the vacant title at UFC 332, taking place in Salt Lake City. Originally, Silva was scheduled to challenge the reigning champion Valentina Shevchenko; however, Shevchenko had to withdraw from the fight due to a back and shoulder injury, leading to the current championship bout.

At a Glance: How to Watch UFC 332: Silva vs. Wang Online Stream : Paramount+

: Paramount+ Date : Saturday, Oct. 3

: Saturday, Oct. 3 Start time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

Naturally, the matchup brings a lot of excitement for Silva, who boasts an impressive professional record of 20 wins and 5 losses. With 14 consecutive victories under her belt, Silva has not tasted defeat since 2017. Her background in taekwondo indicates that fans should expect to see her capitalize on her rapid striking speed throughout the fight.

Wang Cong, while not at the level of Shevchenko, should not be underestimated. The fighter has made her mark in the Octagon with a strong record of 10 wins and only 1 loss since turning professional four years ago. Trained in kickboxing, Wang is likely to adopt a striking approach against Silva, but be prepared for the possibility of a surprise takedown that could sway the fight in either direction.

If you can’t make it to the Delta Center tonight, here’s a quick guide on how to stream UFC 332: Silva vs. Wang online.

How to Watch UFC 332: Silva vs. Wang Online

The exclusive way to catch UFC 332: Silva vs. Wang in the United States is by tuning into Paramount+.

For those without a current subscription, there are two plans available: Essential and Premium. The Essential plan is priced at $8.99 per month, while Premium is available for $13.99 per month. Both tiers will provide access to the live stream of tonight’s championship fight. Additionally, for a more cost-effective option, annual subscriptions are available at $89.99 for Essential and $139.99 for Premium, effectively giving you two free months.