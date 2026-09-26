Catch the Exciting Season 52 Premiere of 'SNL' Live!

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Season 52 of Saturday Night Live has officially kicked off, with NBA star Jalen Brunson stepping into the host’s role for the very first time, and the musical guest, Katseye, making their debut on the iconic sketch-comedy platform.

The season premiere is set to air on NBC at 11:30 p.m., and viewers can also catch the live stream on Peacock. For those who miss the live broadcast, full episodes will be available for streaming on the NBCUniversal-owned platform the following day.

Where to Watch SNL Season 52 Premiere

Although Peacock does not provide a free trial, fans can still get access through free trials offered by live-TV streaming services. DirecTV is one option, providing a five-day free trial along with a bundle that includes Peacock.

Jalen Brunson marks a significant milestone in hosting history; he is the first athlete to take on the role since Travis Kelce in 2023 and the first NBA player since LeBron James in 2007. Brunson’s comedic skills were teased in a promotional clip, where he humorously struggles to enter Studio 8H, the home of Saturday Night Live, using a key to the city, only to discover that it’s not quite as effective in New York City as he presumed. His antics escalate from a simple attempt to a sledgehammer and chainsaw, only to be corrected by cast member Ben Marshall that the door needs to be pulled, not pushed.

After leading the New York Knicks to their first championship victory since 1973, Brunson has been busy making media appearances and will also guest star alongside Knicks superfan Mariska Hargitay in an upcoming episode of Law & Order: SVU.

For their part, Katseye will take the stage amid some changes in their lineup, as Manon Bannerman has been on hiatus since February and Sophia Laforteza announced a break for personal health as of August. Despite these changes, their third EP, Wild, was released in August and soared to Number One on the Billboard 200 album chart.

As Saturday Night Live welcomes a new season, it also introduces new cast members, with Saidah Belo-Osagie and Grace Reiter joining the team, while Jane Wickline and Ashley Padilla have been promoted to repertory players.

How to Watch the SNL Season 52 Premiere for Free