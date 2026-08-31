Sophia Laforteza Exits KATSEYE's European Tour Plans

Sophia Laforteza is prioritizing her wellbeing as she steps back from the spotlight. Shortly after announcing her hiatus, KATSEYE has confirmed that Laforteza’s break will extend longer than initially expected.

Continuing the Hiatus

Nearly a month after her initial announcement, the popular group KATSEYE revealed that their member will not be joining them for upcoming performances. Fans have been supportive as Laforteza takes this important time for her mental and physical health.

Impact on KATSEYE’s European Tour

The decision means that Laforteza will miss the group’s European tour dates, an event anticipated by many fans around the globe. The group has expressed understanding and affection for their member’s needs, emphasizing that her health is the top priority.

Support from Fans and Peers

As KATSEYE prepares for the tour without Laforteza, fans and fellow members continue to rally around her. They understand the importance of taking time off for self-care, especially in the demanding entertainment industry.