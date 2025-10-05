Catch Taylor Swift’s Unforgettable Moments on Seth Meyers Live

As Taylor Swift embarks on her late-night tour to promote her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, fans are eagerly anticipating her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. This episode promises to be a special event, featuring an extensive conversation between the beloved pop icon and the former SNL writer. If you want to catch every moment, here’s how to watch Taylor Swift on Seth Meyers.

When Will Taylor Swift Appear on Seth Meyers?

Mark your calendars! Taylor Swift is set to grace the stage on the episode airing Wednesday, October 8.

What Time Does the Episode Air?

If you’re tuning in from the East Coast, catch Taylor Swift on Late Night with Seth Meyers starting at 12:35 a.m. ET. For West Coast viewers, the show will begin at 9:35 p.m. PT.

Will Taylor Be Performing?

As of now, it’s uncertain whether Taylor Swift will perform live during her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers or simply sit down for a conversation. Fans are hoping that this special “Tay-kover” will include some musical performances!

How to Watch Taylor Swift on Seth Meyers

The episode will air live on NBC, so don’t miss it!

Can You Watch Without Cable?

If you’re looking to catch Taylor Swift on Late Night with Seth Meyers without a cable subscription, a Peacock subscription will do the trick. You can enjoy the episode live, and it will also be available on-demand the following day.

Ticket Information for the Episode

Interested in attending? You can request tickets for the show at 1iota.com. Just select the appropriate date, and tickets will be distributed as they become available. If your request is fulfilled, you’ll receive a notification on how to claim your tickets. More details can be found on their website.

Has Taylor Been on Seth Meyers Before?

Yes! This appearance marks Taylor Swift’s third visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers. She first graced the show in 2014 to promote her album 1989, followed by her second appearance in 2021 for Red. You can check out her previous segment below.

Will Travis Kelce Join Her?

While it seems unlikely that Taylor’s fiancé, Travis Kelce, will appear alongside her on the show, you never know what surprises late-night television might hold!

Stay tuned for more updates and get ready to enjoy the moment as you find out how to watch Taylor Swift on Late Night with Seth Meyers.