Carly Rae Jepsen Celebrates Life in Captivating 'Versailles' Video

Pop sensation Carly Rae Jepsen is making waves with her latest single, “Versailles,” from her newly released double LP, Day and Night. Drawing inspiration from Sofia Coppola’s visually stunning film Marie Antoinette, the song showcases Jepsen’s signature storytelling alongside catchy beats. It was co-written with Elias Kapari, Noonie Bao, and Markus Krunegård, with Kapari taking the helm as producer.

Music Video Inspired by a Royal Fantasy

The music video for “Versailles” was filmed in Los Angeles under the direction of Kanya Iwana. In the video, Jepsen is seen dancing and reveling at a party, all while envisioning the opulent setting of the famed French chateau. The lively visuals reflect the song’s themes of searching for joy and indulging in escapism.

A Modern Take on Historical Extravagance

“I wanna party in Versailles / I wanna see it in the nighttime,” Jepsen sings, inviting listeners into her whimsical world. The lyrics express a desire to experience the grandeur of the past while also connecting it to contemporary life: “We’ll go all night just to feel something / And then we’ll lose our heads / For the people we’ve forgotten / Marie Antoinette but modern.”

New Album Release

The release of Day and Night marks Jepsen’s first collection of new music since her 2023 album The Loveliest Time, which came out today. The new album comprises 24 tracks, with two distinct LPs each featuring 12 songs that align with the overarching Day and Night theme. Jepsen has already captivated fans with several tracks, including the ABBA-inspired “Don’t Leave Me on the Dance Floor.”

Creative Promotion and Upcoming Performance

Jepsen hinted at the album’s arrival starting in June, when her official website showcased snippets of various instrumentals for 12 hours each, including the track “After All.” She also engaged her audience on social media, posting postcard-like images alongside lyrics, locations, and timestamps.