Cardi B Unveils “Outside”: An Exciting Start for 2025

Cardi B is making waves once again with the release of her new track, “Outside,” her first song of 2025. This highly anticipated track marks a fresh entry for the Grammy-winning artist since her previous solo hit, “Enough (Miami).” With its catchy beats and unapologetic lyrics, “Outside” is set to dominate the airwaves this year.

The Return of Cardi B with “Outside”

On Friday, Cardi B officially dropped her latest single, “Outside,” capturing the essence of her vibrant return to the music scene. The song showcases her signature style, blending bold lyrics with an infectious rhythm. It’s a follow-up to last year’s “Enough (Miami)” and is already captivating listeners with its powerful chorus: “(I’m goin’ out) On the pop out (Side) ‘Cause it’s hot out / (I’m goin’ out) You was playin’ games, (Side) Now you on time-out.”

Teasing Fans with a Sneak Peek

Building anticipation, Cardi took to Instagram to tease “Outside” just days before its release. Her post, “We OUTSIDE this Friday!!” accompanied by the song’s photo art, set the tone for her return. The artwork illustrates a lively summer block party scene in New York City, complete with an overflowing fire hydrant and scattered party remnants—red Solo cups, dominoes, and blunt wrappers.

Performing at Cannes Lions

Prior to its official debut, “Outside” was performed live by Cardi B at the Spotify Beach during the Cannes Lions in France, offering fans a memorable experience. Her performance featured raw lines from the track’s first verse, showcasing her trademark bluntness: “When I tell you these n***as ain’t shit, please believe me / They gon’ fuck on anything, these n***as way too easy / Good for nothing, low-down, dirty dogs, I’m convinced / Next time you see your momma, tell her how she raised a bitch.”

Cardi B’s Chart Success

Cardi B continues her streak of delivering chart-topping hits. Known for commanding the Billboard Hot 100, she’s previously reigned supreme with tracks like “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves),” “I Like It” featuring Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, and “Up.” Despite not releasing an album since 2018’s Invasion of Privacy, she’s hinted at her upcoming sophomore album, delayed as she secures feature verses from other artists.

The release of “Outside” not only marks Cardi B’s return but also reinforces her position as an influential force in the music industry. Fans eagerly await what comes next as she continues to evolve her sound and impact.