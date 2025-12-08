Can’t-Miss Activewear Bargains to Elevate Your Wardrobe

If you’re searching for unbeatable daily activewear deals, you’re in luck. The post-Black Friday season continues to surprise with incredible discounts, especially for those with an eye for trendy fitness gear. Whether you’re a workout enthusiast or simply love lounging in style, these offers are perfect to elevate your wardrobe without breaking the bank. Stay tuned to discover these daily activewear deals you shouldn’t miss, promising style, comfort, and savings.

Discover SET Active’s SETMAS Event

Although the frenzy of Black Friday and Cyber Monday has passed, fantastic sales are still within reach. SET Active, a favorite among influencers and celebrities, is hosting a unique event that adds a festive twist to shopping. Running through December 12, this sale resembles an advent calendar, unveiling new activewear styles offered at up to 25% off daily.

Branded as SETMAS, each day brings you a fresh active set, including a top and bottom, accompanied by a cozy matching item like a sweatshirt. Unlike typical sales, the discount is time-sensitive rather than style-dependent, keeping the excitement alive throughout the event.

Time-Sensitive Discounts

Be prompt to maximize your savings! At 1 PM EST, enjoy a 25% discount. As time ticks away, the offer changes, dropping to 20% off at 1:30 PM. From 2 PM EST onwards, the discount settles at 15% for the rest of the day. This tiered pricing means the earlier you shop, the better your deal, making timing essential in grabbing these activewear bargains.

Don’t Miss Out

Even with a 15% discount, these limited styles are flying off the shelves. Day 1’s cozy selections have already sold out, proving the popularity and demand of these daily activewear deals you don’t want to miss. Whether you’re treating yourself or shopping for an activewear-loving friend, keeping tabs on the daily drops ensures you don’t miss out on coveted pieces.

Explore the on-sale styles from SET Active’s SETMAS Day 1 and take advantage of these exclusive deals.