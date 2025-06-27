Burglars Ransack Brad Pitt’s Home During ‘F1’ Premiere

Brad Pitt‘s L.A. home torn up by burglars while he is at ‘F1’ premiere highlights a concerning trend of celebrity homes being targeted by intruders. In a distressing incident, the renowned actor’s residence in Los Feliz was broken into while he was attending a high-profile film event. Law enforcement officials report that the break-in occurred on Wednesday evening, leaving behind a chaotic scene.

Details of the Break-In

According to sources from the Los Angeles Police Department, the burglary happened around 10:30 p.m. The assailants, believed to be at least three in number, breached security by scaling a fence and smashing a window to gain entry. Inside, they created “a real mess” while rummaging through Pitt’s belongings in search of valuable items, as noted by sources close to the investigation.

Recent Trends in Celebrity Burglaries

The incident involving Brad Pitt’s L.A. home torn up by burglars is not an isolated case. In recent years, upscale neighborhoods in Los Angeles have been plagued by thefts attributed to organized South American gangs. Notably, in February, French footballer Olivier Giroud experienced a similar fate when his home was targeted for $500,000 worth of jewelry and watches. Additionally, actors Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban also faced a break-in on Valentine’s Day.

The Burglary Crisis and Law Enforcement Response

Pitt’s house, known as the Steel House, is among several properties he owns. While he was in London for the European premiere of “F1: The Movie,” his home became another statistic in a troubling trend. Last summer, the FBI dismantled a sophisticated crime ring that had been operating in Southern California, orchestrating thefts across multiple states. They traced the activities back to a car rental business in Los Angeles, where criminals were guided to target various cities.

The Growing Problem of Organized Theft

Authorities have noted that this type of crime began escalating around six years ago, when South American theft rings started targeting high-profile individuals in California. The impact of these crimes has been significant, with estimates suggesting a loss of approximately $35 million to businesses and homeowners due to such burglaries, overshadowing the estimated $5.5 million netted by those arrested.

As Brad Pitt’s L.A. home torn up by burglars while he is at ‘F1’ premiere serves as a reminder, the safety of celebrity residences continues to be a pressing issue, demanding vigilant attention from both law enforcement and the communities they protect.