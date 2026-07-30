BTS Skips 2027 Grammys: Recording Academy's Surprising Reaction

The Recording Academy’s CEO, Harvey Mason Jr., expressed disappointment following the announcement by the K-pop powerhouse BTS that they would not submit their music for consideration for the 2027 Grammy Awards. This decision has stirred conversations about the Grammy Awards’ new categories and inclusivity within the music industry.

Harvey Mason Jr.’s Statement

In a statement released on July 29, Mason acknowledged, “I am saddened to hear that BTS has chosen not to participate in the Grammy Awards process this year, but as a music creator, I understand and respect their decision.” He emphasized the importance of the recently introduced Asian Pop category, stating, “The spirit of this new category is to shine a dedicated spotlight on these important artists. More categories mean more artists’ work is recognized.”

Mason further clarified that participation in a genre-specific category does not limit an artist’s chances in the General Field categories such as Record of the Year or Album of the Year. “Recognition in a genre category and recognition in the General Field are not mutually exclusive. An artist can absolutely pursue both,” he added.

BTS’s Withdrawal from Grammy Consideration

Previously on the same day, BTS—composed of RM, Jin, Suga, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook—made a collective announcement via Instagram: “We have decided not to submit to the Grammys this year,” translating to a broader sentiment about music being appreciated beyond regional or linguistic divisions. Their message subtly critiqued the criteria for the new Asian Pop category, which stipulates that eligible songs must feature significant use of an Asian language.

Context of the Decision

Ironically, BTS’s popular English-language hit “SWIM,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100, would not qualify for the Asian Pop category. This announcement comes during an auspicious period for the group, as they recently released their comeback album, ARIRANG, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 641,000 units sold—the largest opening week for a group album in over a decade.

Impact and Criticism of the New Category

Critics have voiced concerns that the new Best Asian Pop Music Performance category might restrict Asian artists to a subcategory, potentially sidelining them from the more prestigious General Field categories. While all artists can compete in the General Field, Mason reassured that an artist could only enter one performance category with the same recording. The introduction of this new category follows a broader trend of artists, including Drake and The Weeknd, who have opted out of Grammy nominations following perceived biases.

Earlier this year, K-pop made history with its first Grammy win when “Golden” from Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters took the award for Best Song Written for Visual Media. The Recording Academy’s guidelines for the Asian Pop category focus on recognizing contemporary music from Asia, insisting on substantive language use while allowing a diverse range of styles.

Looking Forward