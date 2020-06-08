BTS Donated $1 Million to Black Lives Matter

BTS and Big Hit Entertainment contributed $1 million to Black Lives Matter as individuals around the world join together in the fight to finish systemic racism and objection authorities cruelty.

Black Lives Matter handling supervisor Kailee Scales verified invoice of the donation to Variety, saying, “Black people all over the world are in pain currently from the injury of centuries of injustice. We are moved by the generosity of BTS and allies around the globe who stand in uniformity in the defend Black lives.”

A couple of days ago, BTS shared their solidarity with the movement on Twitter, creating “We stand versus racial discrimination. We condemn physical violence. You, I, and most of us can be valued. We will stand together. #BlackLivesMatter.”

우리는 인종차별에 반대합니다.

우리는 폭력에 반대합니다.

나, 당신, 우리 모두는 존중받을 권리가 있습니다. 함께 하겠습니다. We stand against racial discrimination.

We condemn violence.

You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together.#BlackLivesMatter — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) June 4, 2020

At The Same Time, Just Jared reports that BTS’ enormous follower base has elevated over $500,000 as part of their #MatchAMillion effort– head in this manner to give away.