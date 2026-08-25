Bruce Springsteen and Jon Stewart Unite for Heroes' 20th Celebration

After taking a rare year off in 2025, Bruce Springsteen is set to make his much-anticipated return to the Stand Up For Heroes event at David Geffen Hall on November 9. This year marks a significant milestone as the organization celebrates its 20th anniversary, having raised an impressive $117 million for veterans, military families, and their caregivers. Springsteen will share the stage with notable comedians Jon Stewart, Josh Johnson, and Hasan Minhaj, alongside musical acts the Resilient and Alex Warren.

Origins of Stand Up For Heroes

Stand Up For Heroes was established by ABC correspondent Bob Woodruff in 2006 following his severe injury while reporting from the frontlines of the Iraq war. The initiative has been organized annually by the Bob Woodruff Foundation in conjunction with the New York Comedy Festival, emphasizing the vital support needed for those who have sacrificed for the country.

A Night of Celebration and Purpose

Bob Woodruff expresses his reflections on the journey, stating, “Twenty years ago we put together Stand Up for Heroes with a simple idea: bring people together with laughter and music in honor of those who have sacrificed so much for our country. When we started this way back in 2007 we thought it would just be a one-time concert. But it’s become one of the most meaningful nights of the year.” He emphasizes the significance of the event, highlighting that veterans and service members share the spotlight with world-class performers, reinforcing the collective commitment to support American heroes.

Star-Studded Lineup and Springsteen’s Role

Bruce Springsteen has been a consistent presence at Stand Up For Heroes, having performed at its inaugural event in 2007 at New York’s Town Hall. Over the years, he has been joined by an impressive roster of artists, including Roger Waters, John Mellencamp, Norah Jones, and Sheryl Crow, and comedians like Jerry Seinfeld, John Oliver, and Ricky Gervais. Most years, Springsteen treats the audience to three or four acoustic performances interspersed with his signature humor. At his last appearance in 2024, he performed beloved songs such as “The Power of Prayer,” “Land of Hope and Dreams,” “Dancing in the Dark,” and “Long Walk Home.”

During the show, he added a light-hearted touch with a joke: “Guy goes into the library. He says to the librarian, ‘Where do you keep books on paranoia?’ She goes, ‘Shh. They’re behind you.’”