Brittany Cartwright Secures Temporary Restraining Order Against Jax Taylor

In a distressing development following their separation, Brittany Cartwright has received a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband, Jax Taylor. The legal action comes in response to serious allegations Brittany made against Jax, claiming a troubling pattern of abusive behavior throughout their five-year marriage.

Brittany’s Allegations of Abuse

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Brittany accused Jax of making threats that include chilling statements such as intending to “gut” her “like a fucken [sic] fish.” In her request for a restraining order filed on August 27, she outlined a litany of accusations, including coercive control, financial abuse, and emotional and psychological manipulation. Brittany’s declaration asserts, “Throughout our relationship, Respondent has threatened to ‘gut me like a fish,’ threatened to kill me, physically attacked me” and has engaged in destructive behaviors such as “throwing furniture,” which she claims resulted in personal injury.

Destruction and Invasion of Privacy

Further highlighting the severity of her claims, Brittany accused Jax of destroying her property, stating that he broke “at least three iPhones of mine, one iPad,” and has attempted to break into their home. She also alleged instances of stalking, unauthorized access to her phone and messages, and even efforts to delete messages without her consent. Additionally, Brittany revealed that Jax removed her jewelry from their home without permission and has refused to return it.

A Troubling Relationship History