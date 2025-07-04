Brad Pitt’s Bean Method Acting Causes Hilarious Set Evacuation

Brad Pitt‘s dedication to his craft is well-known, but one early attempt at method acting led to a humorous mishap that left a lasting impression on a 60-person film crew. On the “New Heights” podcast, Pitt shared a memorable story involving a hefty serving of beans that went hilariously wrong. This article delves into the incident and reflects on Pitt’s iconic on-screen eating moments, highlighting the actor’s journey from this culinary faux pas to Hollywood stardom.

Brad Pitt’s Method Acting Mishap

While speaking with Jason and Travis Kelce on the “New Heights” podcast, Brad Pitt recounted a particularly amusing experience from one of his early film roles. The scene in question called for him to consume a plate of beans, and in his quest for authenticity, Pitt embraced the method acting approach.

“We’re shooting in this little tiny café,” Pitt described. “With about 60 people packed inside, and it was sweltering. My character hadn’t eaten for days, so when he got his big plate of beans and bacon, I was determined to do it right. I wolfed down the first plate. Then the second, third, and fourth of the same,” he shared with a laugh. Unfortunately, what followed took everyone by surprise.

An Unexpected Outcome

As Pitt humorously admitted, “There was nothing I could do. I was stuck in this chair.” The results of consuming multiple plates of beans soon became evident, his “diabolical” flatulence causing a wave of reactions. “Suddenly, the entire crew… fled the café,” he recalled, laughing along with the Kelce brothers.

Brad Pitt’s Culinary Legacy

Ironically, Pitt has become synonymous with eating in his films. Many compilations of his on-screen meals exist, including one titled “15 Minutes of Brad Pitt Eating,” which has garnered 2.7 million views on YouTube. Despite not understanding why this habit became a defining trait, Pitt’s eating scenes have undeniably added to his charm.

Pitt’s Current Success

Currently starring in the film “F1,” Brad Pitt has added another successful project to his portfolio. The movie has achieved a remarkable $144 million global opening, marking a significant milestone for Apple at the box office. Talks of a sequel are already underway, further cementing Pitt’s ongoing appeal.

For those interested in hearing more about Pitt’s humorous adventures and reflections on his career, the full interview is available on the “New Heights” podcast. Listen to the conversation here.