In a weekend full of cinematic battles, “Project Hail Mary” emerged as a dominant force at the box office, with impressive earnings that continue to solidify its place as 2026’s first major four-quadrant hit. Meanwhile, the new horror entry, “They Will Kill You,” slashed its way into the competition, though with relatively modest results. As audiences flock to theaters, the box office landscape is shaping up with the promise of thrilling viewership and fierce competition.

Triumphant Return for “Project Hail Mary”

“Project Hail Mary” easily claimed the top spot at the Friday box office, revealing its strength as 2026’s breakout success. The film grossed $14.6 million on its second Friday in North American theaters, projecting a weekend total of $53.1 million by Sunday. This represents a solid hold, with only a 34% drop from opening weekend numbers. The film is on track to achieve $162.9 million domestically through its second weekend.

Helmed by directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the sci-fi dramedy features Ryan Gosling as a brainy school teacher on a mission to save the Sun from a catastrophic blackout. With a dynamic debut, the film garnered $140.9 million globally during its opening, including $60.4 million internationally and $80.5 million in North America. Notably, it also became the best opening for an Amazon MGM title, surpassing 2023’s “Creed III.”

New Horror on the Block: “They Will Kill You”

Horror newcomer “They Will Kill You” landed in third place on its opening day with $2.3 million domestically from 2,778 locations. Warner Bros. anticipates that the film will reach approximately $4.3 million by the weekend’s end.

Directed by Kirill Sokolov and co-written with Alex Litvak, the film stars Zazie Beetz as a housekeeper in an NYC high-rise haunted by mysterious disappearances. Alongside Beetz, the cast includes Patricia Arquette, Heather Graham, Tom Felton, Myha’la, Paterson Joseph, and Armando Rivera.

Competing Titles at the Box Office

Securing second place on Friday was Disney and Pixar’s “Hoppers,” which earned $3.2 million. This animated adventure is expected to make $11 million by Sunday. Disney and Pixar invested significantly, with a $200 million budget, leading to a projected North American gross of $138 million, nearly doubling that worldwide.

In fourth position was “Reminders of Him,” earning $1.5 million domestically. This literary romance is set to take home an additional $4.6 million by Sunday, pushing its domestic total to $40.9 million. Meanwhile, “Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge” rounded out the top five, with approximately $1.36 million domestically and a weekend projection of $4.8 million, boosting its domestic total to about $22.8 million.

As the box office landscape continues to shift, these films exemplify the yve-style.com and scale of entertainment capturing audience interest, with “Project Hail Mary” leading the way and “They Will Kill You” generating intrigue in the horror genre.