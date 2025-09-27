Bowers & Wilkins Px8 S2 Headphones: Luxury Audio at a Premium Price

The Bowers & Wilkins Px8 S2 headphones have captured the attention of audio enthusiasts looking for a blend of luxurious design and superior sound quality. As an upgrade to the flagship Px8, these headphones promise a refined listening experience. With the main focus on Bowers & Wilkins Px8 S2 Headphones Review: Top-Tier Audio, Top-Shelf Price, this article explores their aesthetic appeal, improved comfort, and impressive audio capabilities, balanced against their premium price tag.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Bowers & Wilkins has long been celebrated for merging stylish design with robust sound quality, and the new Px8 S2 headphones continue this tradition. While maintaining some aspects of the original Px8 model released in 2022, they introduce enhancements that solidify their place in the high-end audio market.

For those seeking both aesthetics and performance, the Px8 S2 ranks among the best-sounding and most visually appealing headphones. The active noise-canceling capabilities and improved comfort mark significant progress from previous iterations.

Bowers & Wilkins Px8 S2: Design and Construction

One notable criticism of the original Px8 was their weight, which many found cumbersome for prolonged use. The revised Px8 S2 offers a more streamlined experience. Although the weight reduction is marginal (just around seven grams lighter), the improvement is noticeable. The carrying case has also been refined for better portability.

The headphones feature luxurious Nappa leather with aluminum accents, pushing them above the typical plastic designs commonly seen. While the earcups pivot inward and outward, they do not fold, so the case remains somewhat bulky. Included is a pouch for a USB-C to 3.5mm cable and a USB-C to USB-C charging cable, albeit with no 3.5mm jack on the headphones themselves, only USB-C.

Available in onyx black and warm stone, the latter offers a subtle blush tone. Although the cushions and headband can be replaced, this must be done by “service engineers,” which may be less convenient than user-replaceable parts seen in other models.

Bowers & Wilkins Px8 S2: Controls and Features

The Px8 S2 stands out with its intuitive tactile controls. Dedicated buttons on the left earcup manage ANC and power, while the right side hosts volume adjustment and playback controls. The headphones include wear detection, automatically pausing playback when removed.

The accompanying app is fairly basic and requires an email account, a potential inconvenience. It allows integration with music services like Tidal, Qobuz, and Amazon Music, though notably omits Spotify and Apple Music. Users can customize sound with a new five-band equalizer feature, and spatial audio is anticipated in future updates. Battery life extends up to 30 hours, aligning with competitors in this range.

Bowers & Wilkins Px8 S2: Sound Quality and Noise Canceling

The Px8 S2 headphones deliver a rich, captivating audio performance with a broad soundstage that caters to both casual listeners and audiophiles. They utilize 40mm full-range carbon drivers and aptX Lossless to maximize Bluetooth sound quality, though ultimate performance depends on the compatibility of the source device.

The enhanced noise-canceling features eight microphones, improving upon previous models. While not quite matching the ANC prowess of brands like Bose, they effectively diminish loud ambient noises. In voice recordings, clarity is maintained even amidst background disruption, showcasing the impressive mic setup for clear calls.

Verdict

These headphones offer formidable features worthy of their $800 price. Their design, crafted with aluminum and leather, stands out. Sound quality and noise-canceling are exceptional, and the improved lightweight design enhances wearability. While costly, the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 S2 fulfills the promise of quality and aesthetics, securing its status among the elite headphone offerings.

Pros: Premium build quality, excellent sound quality and strong ANC performance, lighter and more comfortable than last gen

Cons: Steep price, earcups aren’t user replaceable, some features not coming until later