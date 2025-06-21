Bonnaroo Offers Full Refunds After Cancellation Without New Dates

Bonnaroo Music Festival has taken a significant turn in response to attendee frustrations, announcing full refunds for the canceled 2025 event. Plagued by a rainstorm that terminated the festival prematurely, Bonnaroo is currently not setting new dates for future events. This decision follows mounting pressure from festivalgoers who disapproved of the initial partial refund offer, leaving the festival’s future uncertain.

Full Refunds Amid Fans’ Outcry

After severe weather conditions cut the festival short, Bonnaroo initially promised to refund 75% of ticket costs. This was met with widespread dissatisfaction, prompting fans to rally online, demanding full reimbursement. Bowing to the demands, the organizers have now agreed to a complete refund for ticket holders of the rain-soaked 2025 event.

Uncertain Future Ahead

The announcement of full refunds coincides with Bonnaroo’s decision to hold off on scheduling future dates. Organizers expressed ongoing engagement with stakeholders, stating on social media, “We want you to know that we’re still listening and actively discussing plans to improve The Farm that we love so much. At this time, we will not be announcing future dates.”

While fans remain hopeful for updates, the festival’s leadership stressed that transparency will be a priority, saying, “When plans for the future take shape, you all will be the first to know.”

Turbulent Times for Bonnaroo

The festival’s recent cancellation mirrors another weather-related disruption in 2021, which also led to the event’s annulment. Before the abrupt halt this year, headliners Luke Combs, who was able to perform before the cancellation, along with Tyler, the Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, and Hozier, were set to energize the crowd.

Combs’ set featured notable appearances by Miranda Lambert, Jon Bellion, and Marcus King. Other performers like Wisp and Die Spitz only managed to play on the first day before weather intervened.

Commitment to the Bonnaroo Community

The festival team conveyed their deep affection for both the event and its community. “Everyone who works on this show loves Bonnaroo deeply,” they shared. Describing the emotional toll of the cancellation, the organizers reassured attendees of their ongoing dedication to creating unmatched festival experiences, despite the hurdles faced this year.

Bonnaroo 2025’s challenges underscore the complexities of managing large-scale outdoor events amidst unpredictable weather, leaving both fans and organizers navigating this uncertain path forward.