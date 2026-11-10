Bong Joon Ho Reflects on ‘The Host’ and Its Timeless Relevance

Bong Joon Ho’s critically acclaimed monster film “The Host” is making a big comeback as it undergoes a 4K restoration to celebrate its 20th anniversary. The Oscar-winning director emphasizes that the film’s sharp satire on official misinformation feels increasingly relevant in today’s world.

Return to Theaters

Magnolia Pictures will reintroduce the remastered version of “The Host” to theaters nationwide starting on November 20. Special screenings on November 21 and 23 will feature an exclusive conversation between Bong and filmmaker Edgar Wright.

Reflecting on Two Decades

“I can’t believe it’s been 20 years since the release of the film. Time flies,” Bong remarked in an interview with Variety.

The Plot and Its Implications

In “The Host,” Song Kang-ho plays Gang-du, a father whose mundane life takes a horrifying turn when a monstrous creature emerges from the Han River and abducts his schoolgirl daughter, Hyun-seo (Ko A-sung). The authorities label the creature as the carrier of an unknown virus, reflecting societal panic. When Gang-du receives a phone call from Hyun-seo, who is alive but terrified, he resolves to infiltrate the quarantine zone to rescue her. The film also stars Byun Hee-bong, Park Hae-il, and Bae Doo-na, showcasing a family grappling with crisis. The creature itself was crafted by New Zealand’s Weta Workshop with visual effects by The Orphanage.

A Timeless Satire

Bong originally wrote “The Host” in the context of the SARS outbreak. He included a pivotal scene in which U.S. lawmakers admit there was no virus spreading in Korea as a critique of the misinformation that preceded the Iraq War, which was based on false claims of weapons of mass destruction. Bong observes, “Now we’re in the thick of the Iran War and we’re still in the midst of an ongoing war… it seems like we as a community, as a whole, are repeating our mistakes,” reinforcing the film’s relevance today.

The Restoration Process

Bong aimed with the restoration to recreate the original theatrical experience from its 2006 Cannes debut. He shot the film on Fuji stock and wanted to restore its subtle color profiles, developed collaboratively with cinematographer Kim Hyung-ku. “Ironically, we were using digital technology to enhance the film look of the movie,” he noted.

Because the visual effects were completed before the availability of 4K, those segments required upscaling. Bong took particular care to ensure the creature meshed seamlessly with live-action footage. Although he spots minor flaws in the CGI when watching the film now, he remains at peace with the original, stating, “I believe that the film is a record of what I was as a filmmaker at the time… just like we don’t edit or rewrite our journals, I feel like it should just be left as it is.”

Sound Design Insights

Bong also reminisced about the meticulous sound design for “The Host,” which he created at Livetone in Seoul, where he has collaborated with the same sound supervisor for 25 years. The creature’s voice was a focal point of the sound work, combining the recorded sounds of a sea lion with the vocal performance of Korean actor Oh Dal-su.

Looking Forward