Blockbuster K-Pop Film ‘Twice: This Is For… You’ Secured by Bleecker Street

Bleecker Street’s event cinema division, Crosswalk, has joined forces with Universal Pictures Content Group to acquire both North American and international distribution rights to the highly anticipated K-pop concert film, “Twice: This Is For… You.”

K-Pop Sensation Captured Live

The film showcases the rise of the K-pop phenomenon Twice, featuring an unforgettable performance at London’s O2 Arena during their “This Is For” world tour. In addition to electrifying concert footage, audiences will enjoy exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpses of the group, offering a deeper connection to the artists.

Celebrating Twice’s Unique Appeal

“Twice are a truly global phenomenon, and ‘This Is For… You’ captures everything that makes their live performances so special,” stated Helen Parker, executive vice president of Universal Pictures Content Group. This film promises to resonate with fans around the world, highlighting Twice’s unique stage presence and artistry.

Building on Previous Success

This release continues the momentum gained from “Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience,” another concert film distributed successfully by Crosswalk and Universal earlier this year. Directed by Paul Dugdale, who also helmed this new project, “Twice: This Is For… You” aims to deliver yet another world-class K-pop experience to cinemas.

Collaboration and Direction

Parker expressed enthusiasm about the ongoing collaboration, saying, “Following the incredible response to ‘Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience,’ we’re delighted to continue our partnership with Crosswalk and Live Nation to bring another world-class K-pop experience to cinemas and give fans around the world the opportunity to experience it together on the big screen.”

Renowned Production Team

Dugdale, known for his work on successful projects such as “Adele: One Night Only” and “Taylor Swift: Reputation Stadium Tour,” co-directed this film alongside Hannah Lux Davis, recognized for her collaborations with artists like Ariana Grande. The film is produced by Live Nation Studios and will be released by Crosswalk in the U.S. and Canada, with Universal Pictures International handling international distribution.

The Rise of Twice

Twice is a nine-member K-pop group formed under JYP Entertainment in 2015, consisting of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. The group has achieved remarkable success as one of the best-selling K-pop recording artists, earning a No. 1 hit on the Billboard 200 and achieving seven consecutive top 10 entries, along with multiple RIAA certifications, including two Gold and one Platinum.

Theatrical Release Information