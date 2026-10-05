Billie Eilish’s Stunning Strawberry Blonde Hair Makeover Shines Bright

Billie Eilish has undergone a striking transformation as she prepares for her film debut in The Bell Jar. The singer, known for her bold style, showcased her latest look on Instagram on October 5, revealing a stunning strawberry blonde hairstyle that marks a significant departure from her signature dark locks.

A Dramatic Hair Change

In a recent photo dump, Eilish showcased her lighter, shoulder-length hair, featuring choppy layers and a side part. This transformation sees the 24-year-old trading in the long, dark brown hair she sported since February for brighter hues. In a playful mirror selfie, she wore a dark navy blue pullover, khaki pants, white DC Shoes socks, and black Celine sneakers, capturing a carefree moment that emphasizes her new aesthetic.

Returning to Blonde

This change marks Eilish’s first return to a blonde hairstyle since her Happier Than Ever era in 2021, when she famously let go of her signature acid green hair. Reflecting on her past look, Eilish had said, “I couldn’t go anywhere with that hair because it was so obviously me. I wanted anonymity.” She noted her discomfort while in public, recalling a moment in a park where she felt the need to hide her new look from the prying eyes of paparazzi and stalkers.

Looking Ahead